Wipro Consumer Care to invest undisclosed amount in Happily Unmarried

Wipro Consumer Care, a business unit of Wipro Enterprises, said it will invest an undisclosed amount in creative products company Happily Unmarried Marketing Pvt Ltd (HUMPL).

Happily Unmarried Marketing has also received about Rs 5 crore funding from Info Edge India.

The company said it will use part of the fund for repayment of existing debt advanced by a wholly-owned subsidiary of Info Edge India.

Happily Unmarried, which started operations in 2007, is engaged in the business of designing and developing original, fun and creative range of products including a grooming range for men under the brand name ‘Ustra’ through self-run as well as third part retail outlets as also through its web portal www.happilyunmarried.com.

Wipro Consumer Care said this investment is in line with the company’s strategy of leveraging emerging online opportunities brought about by rapid digitalisation.