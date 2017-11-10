Weber opens its new store, grill academy in Delhi

Winter is here and so is the craving for grilled and barbeque food. There is no second opinion on how mouth watering, just the thought of it could get. To address such hankering, the leading American Grill company, Weber is expanding its India footprint with a brand new store and its global favourite Grill Academy with live grill sessions at the capital’s favoured destination, Kirti Nagar.

The US $1.8 billion brand with presence in more than 50 countries worldwide is upbeat about its India plans and has registered a 100 per cent year on year growth. With 15 stores in India today, Weber is sure to take the number of exclusive brand stores to 50 in coming 3 years. The new brand Store in Kirti Nagar shall stock and sell full range of Weber charcoal grills, gas grills and complete range of grilling accessories.

Speaking at the inauguration of the new store, Regional Vice President Asia-Pacific, Weber-Stephen Products LLC, Brian Hendricks affirms, “Weber is a global pioneer in grills and barbeque products, loved world over for its closed-lid grilling products and experience. With the new state-of- the-art Weber Store in Delhi we look forward to expand ourselves in India to have our reach to maximum people as we can see, we have been strongly loved and accepted here. Our products are hugely designed according to the needs of the millennial who equate personal time and freedom with luxury, and we are sure that our customers will love us. We at Weber, vision to bring together communities and allow users to spend quality time with friends and family. As Weber is becoming synonymous with Grilling, we have weekend classes, where people can learn authentic ways of grilling and prepare delicious food under the guidance of the Weber Chef.”

Weber’s covered grilling technique makes grilling much more fun and easier where you can be more constructively involved in the get-together rather than peering down at that chunk of meat. Also, one can do a whole lot of things, like bake, grill, smoke and roast. There’s an ocean of smoking’ hot opportunities waiting to be explored.

Whether you are a barbecue beginner or grill food enthusiast, lover of Non-vegetarian or fan of Vegetarian food, Weber Grill Academy has a perfect course to suit everyone. From basic grill skills to preparing a whole meal on a grill, one can enroll for a session at the State-of-the-art Facility and get grilling with Weber Chef. The interactive cooking sessions will help the participants in dishing out some lip smacking treats and healthy meals using quick grilling techniques. This approach of easy buy, easy learn and easy cook by Weber can turn anyone into a Grill Master in no time!