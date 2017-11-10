French bakery chain L’Opera expands retail presence; opens outlet in Ambiance Mall

Known for bringing the original bakery flavours of France to India, L’Opera, the French patisserie and boulangerie, has recently opened its outlet at PVR Directors Cut Ambiance Mall in Vasant Kunj. With fittings and furniture brought in from overseas, the outlet recreates the atmosphere of France.

“We have been partners with PVR for a long time. So when PVR approached us to open an outlet for the Director’s Cut we immediately agreed. The price has been kept a little high at this particular outlet considering the fact that our target audience here is people from the upper class,” Executive Chairman of the chain, Kazem Samandari told IANS.

The outlet can accommodate around 20 people at a time. Even the menu has been especially curated so that there are not just the pastries but sandwiches, baguettes, croissants and some of others.

“French bakery products are vast when it comes to variety. So, it was not easy for me to introduce just five new items for this outlet. We initially had decided 10 items and finally came down to five. And all of these will evoke the authentic taste of bakeries available in France,” said Chef Amit.

L’Opera makes over 26 types of breads every day, some of which include baguettes, croissants, pain paysan (peasant bread), Swiss tress, macarons, quiches, verrines, teas and jams.

L’Opera opened its first outlet in 2011 in Khan Market and climbed the stairs of success in a short span. Soon, the bakery franchise started coming up with more outlets in the NCR region and this one is the latest addition to their chain.

“The lack of easily accessible French bakery products in India is the reason why we are into this business. We have got Paris to India. When people come here to eat and say ‘This reminds me exactly of what I had in Paris’ makes us happy and proud,” Samandari added.

L’Opera has opened five outlets this year, including the one in Ambiance Mall and plans to extend to other cities as well.

“What makes L’Opera stand apart from the rest of the bakery outlets is its taste, which I can assure that you won’t get anywhere else. We don’t use any artificial or colouring material. The price may seem higher when compared to other bakeries but there is no compromise with taste,” Samandari mentioned.