US brand Mitchell USA launches India-specific cosmetic line

American cosmetic brand Mitchell USA has come up with an India-specific skincare line that takes its roots from lotus seed extract and promises to safeguard skin from smog and pollution, says Dominique Tinkle of the brand.

Dominique, the product development and education director of Mitchell USA, is on her first India visit.

At the launch here, Dominique said some of the anti-ageing and skin care products can help protect the skin from the pollution that the city is facing.

“These products can help your skin from pollution. It protects your skin from damage. It’s not just pollution, but also due to stress and lack of sleep (that skin gets affected),” she told IANS here, adding that the brand’s age-defying skin care regimen is custom created for the Indian skin.

The regime is made out of lotus seed extract, and brought to India by Sunita Ramthankar, who is a veteran in the field of beauty and had introduced Fem bleach to Indians.

“Sacred lotus has historically been seen as the magic potion of mystical beauties. Thousands of years ago, Egyptian pharaohs and queens knew the potent powers of the mystical sacred lotus. In India and China, Buddhist monks cherished the sacred lotus seed. And it is this magical regimen that I present to the beautiful Indian woman,” said Ramthankar.

The products are made in the US and will be sold only in India.