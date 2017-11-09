Happily Unmarried receives Rs 5 cr funding from Info Edge India

Happily Unmarried Marketing, which is engaged in sale of creative products and a grooming range for men, has received about Rs 5 crore funding from Info Edge India.

According to a PTI report: The company has invested through its wholly-owned subsidiary about Rs 5 crore in Happily Unmarried Marketing, Info Edge India said in a regulatory filing.

Happily Unmarried Marketing will use part of the fund for repayment of existing debt advanced by a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.

“The aggregate shareholding of the company post this additional investment and completion of fund raise exercise by Happily Unmarried from other third party investors would be 47.21 per cent on fully convertible and diluted basis,” Info Edge India was quoted by PTI as saying.

Happily Unmarried, which started operations in 2007, is engaged in the business of designing and developing original, fun and creative range of products including a grooming range for men under the brand name ‘Ustra’ through self-run as well as third part retail outlets as also through its web portal www.happilyunmarried.com.