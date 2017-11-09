Canada’s Fura Gems eyes foray into Indian gems market

Toronto-headquartered gemstone mining and marketing firm Fura Gems has plans to foray into the domestic gems market, a top company official said.

“In India, Fura is actively looking for opportuities in diamonds and colour gemstones like emeralds, rubies and sapphires as a product category,” President and CEO of Fura Gems, Dev Shetty, told PTI.

According to a PTI report: After doing businesses in places like Dubai, Mozambique and Colombia, the company is keen to invest in India, which is very important market for the company, he said.

India is the third largest jewellery consuming country in the world and a hub for gemstones. Shetty said Indian gems and jewellery market is highly fragmented and is rapidly transforming into an organised sector due to the growing acceptance of branded jewellery.

“We will also try to invest in gem mines whenever anything is put on auction by the Indian government. If we are able to source the licence either via government auctions or joint ventures with existing players, we will expand the team for the next phase of exploration and mining. This team will be supported by the corporate offices coming up in India,” he was further quoted by PTI as saying.

Fura recently announced acquisition of an emerald mine in Colombia.