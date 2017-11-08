Future Retail’s profit zooms 108 percent

Future Retail on Tuesday said its standalone profit zoomed by 108.01 per cent to Rs 153.16 crore for the quarter that ended on September 30.

The company’s profit for the same period stood at Rs 73.63 crore during the last fiscal.

The total income of the company during the quarter under review was reported at Rs 4,509.16 crore — up 7.41 per cent — compared to Rs 4,197.93 crore reported during the quarter ended September 30, 2016-17.

The company’s scrip on the BSE closed lower by 0.50 per cent at Rs 523.50 per share.