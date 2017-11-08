ShopClues launches Baton, its first exclusive fashion label for men

ShopClues, one of India’s largest managed online marketplaces with a strong focus on fashion, has introduced its first exclusive fashion label for men, Baton.

Baton is for the price conscious yet high-on-fashion-quotient consumers, in the age group of 18 to 36 years.

The collection comprises of formal and casual shoes, flip-flops and sandals and is priced between Rs 299 – 499.

Workwear attire is incomplete without Formal shoes. In this segment, Baton has introduced Monk Strap Buckle, Derby Formal Lace Up, Formal Moccasin Slip On, and Black Brogues amongst others.

Baton also has an array of casual shoes in sync with latest international trends. Colour blocking, stripes and tassels are some of the key highlights among the casual range of footwear. The range of Casual Shoes includes Loafers, Slip-Ons, sneakers; Ankle Casuals and Sports Shoes, among many more.

The stringent five-point check under ShopClues Surety Program ensures zero compromise on quality.

Brand History

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Gurugram, ShopClues is the preferred e-commerce destination for Real India – Buyers and Sellers in Tier II, III & IV cities and beyond. With over 100 million monthly visits, 28 million listed products, and 6,00,000+ merchants, ShopClues has taken local brands to a National level servicing more than 31,500 pincodes across India.

Spearheaded by Sanjay Sethi & Radhika Aggarwal, ShopClues (an Indian subsidiary of Clues Network Inc., a US Corporation) was deemed a Unicorn in 2016 with the E Series Funding by Sovereign Wealth Fund GIC Pte Ltd. Other investors include Tiger Global Management LLC, Helion Venture Partners & Nexus Venture Partners.