Purplle launches European beauty brands Moda and Vipera in India

Purplle, India’s largest online cosmetics marketplace, has signed a marketing alliance with ATAC cosmetics and VIP Ventures to launch European beauty brands Moda and Vipera in India. As per the agreement signed, Purplle will exclusively sell the beauty product portfolio of these two brands in India through its e-commerce site as well as retail stores.

Moda Cosmetics is a 15-year-old brand based out of Turkey and is sold in over 50 countries worldwide. It offers a vast range of lipsticks, lip-gloss, nail paints, eyeliner, compact, concealers and mascara.

Vipera is an award winning European brand from Poland, offering high quality lipsticks, eyeliners, mascara, lip balm, highlighters and derma cosmetic products since more than two decades. It is currently available across Europe, Middle East and certain parts of Asia. India and South-East Asia are the next set of markets it is foraying as part of its strategy to expands its global footprint.

Commenting on its agreements with Moda and Vipera, Manish Taneja – Co-Founder & CEO, Purplle.com said, “We are extremely excited to bring Moda and Vipera to India. It has been our endeavor to offer a wide array of choices to our patrons, across product categories and price ranges. Moda and Vipera are very popular in Europe and it was time Indians got to benefit from their world-class products. The price points have been consciously kept affordable, like most products on Purplle. Our experience with the global brands we launched in India before these has been phenomenal and our patrons can expect some more associations in the near future. It’s a promising start that is sure to yield results.”

Dogan Bescan – Commercial Director at Atac added, “India and Turkey share a lot in common. Our skin tones and makeup preferences are very similar. We are thrilled to come to India with our bestselling range of cosmetics, as we are sure the Indians will love Moda as much as the Turks do. Our range is global, accessible and easy to use every day. They are light and easy on the skin and made to last longer. Purplle, with its largest online customer base in India, is the best partner we could’ve asked for. We cannot wait to see the response!”

Amit Gandhi- Managing Director at VIP ventures said, “Poland has given Vipera a lot of love, making it one of the country’s most popular brands. Our range is dermatologically tested and works well under all weather conditions. For very long, we have been waiting to come to India, as it is a large, vibrant market that embraces everything good that comes its way. We knew that we couldn’t have had better partners than Purplle as they are market leaders and are extremely well versed with the dynamics of the Indian customer preferences. We bring to Purplle’s customers our top picks. It’s our first step into the subcontinent and it couldn’t have had a better start!”

Purplle will price Moda range of cosmetics from Rs 225 onwards, while Vipera’s products will be available from Rs 350 onwards. Most of Purplle’s exclusive international brands are in aspirational price range. This ensures value delivery through the product lines it markets.

Currently, Purplle exclusively markets nine global cosmetic brands on its platform. Over the next two years, it plans to increase the number of global brands sold on its platform to 25. It is targeting 30-35 per cent sales from its international brands portfolio. Purplle expects higher sales for its international brands considering the exclusivity of these products and its aspirational pricing.

Over the past 5 years, Purplle received US $7 million funding from Blume Venture Advisors, IvyCap Ventures and JSW Ventures, a large part of which has gone in technology and expanding the brand portfolio. The results have begun showing, with the company’s topline showing a significant growth spikes over the last two years.

Current Personal Care and Beauty market in India is approximately US $12 billion and growing between 12-15% per annum. This is expected to touch US $20 billion by 2022. Due to restricted organised retail penetration and specifically in a category like cosmetics which is very personalised. E-commerce will be form a key channel for brands to reach the right target audience. Beauty e-commerce would be atleast 15 per cent of total sales of the total sales in the next five years.