Nukkadwala to invest Rs 45 crore in expansion across Delhi-NCR

Nukadwala, India’s newest smart chain QSR – by real estate and hospitality major Vatika Group – is planning on investing approximately Rs 45 crore in a bid to expand across Delhi-NCR in 2018.

Out of this, the brand will spend Rs 15-20 crore to increase its retail footprint in Gurugram where it will open 10 outlets – both in large as well as small formats. Apart from Gurgaon, Nukkadwala will also open 25 other outlets across Delhi and Noida.

Gaurav Bhalla, Managing Director, Vatika Group said Nukkadwala is all about authentic flavours of handpicked regionally popular Indian food served hygienically in a QSR format.

“It is the first true Indian QSR chain serving Indian cuisine,” he said, adding that the plan was to expand internationally by 2018.

During its first two years of operations, Vatika Hotels has already opened 10 Nukkadwala outlets across Delhi-NCR with seven in Gurugram, two in Delhi and one in Faridabad. They have a customer base of 1 lakh per month.

Nukkadwala is aiming at making Indian flavors recognized globally, just like McDonalds customized their burgers according to our tastes. The idea is to popularize local Indian flavors across the world, just like our mouth waters at the mere mention of Italian pizza.

Inspired by over 5 billion food vendors in the country, their aim is to make Indian regional food famous across the globe.

Popular for serving regional food Nukkadwala is now planning to diversify its menu by making it dynamic and introducing regional seasonal foods for people from nearby states who have moved to Gurugram for official or personal reasons.

Recently it introduced Bihar’s famous Litti Chokha for a month and served close to 15-18,000 portions of the same. Presently, it is serving Rajasthan’s famous Dal Baati Churma.

Nukkadwala also holds the record for making World’s longest Vada Pav and has recently won best regional QSR chain in North India by Indian Restaurant Award 2017.