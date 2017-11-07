French retail firm Auchan to open checkout-free shops in China

Auchan, one of France’s leading retail groups, has announced that it would open several shops without checkout counters in China by the year-end, a media report said.

“The operation of Auchan Minute is very simple and intuitive. To enter, the customer uses the application WeChat. At the entrance, it scans a code that opens him the doors of this automated shop and identifies it,” Xinhua news agency quoted Auchan as saying in a statement.

After scanning the products, they are automatically added to a virtual cart. The customer takes the products after paying them via Wechat Pay or AliPay and validating them by the mobile, the company added.

Founded in 1961 by Gerard Mulliez, Auchan is France’s second largest retail group after Carrefour.