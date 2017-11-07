Jashn opens new small store format in Mumbai, launches menswear range

Jashn, a premium a fashion wardrobe destination for every woman, has opened doors to its new smaller complete ready to wear store format in Mumbai, Lokhandwala market.

On the occasion of the opening of his new store, Rahul Jashnani, Managing Director, Jashn said, “This is the first store which we have done which is a complete ready-to-wear one. The collection includes festive and occasion wear and complete day-to-day wear which you can find under one roof. These are the smaller store formats that we have started.”

“We are looking at opening four more store in a month’s time in Delhi which are between 400 to 475 sq.ft in size and then we are doing one more store in Pune which is going to be around 600 sq,ft. This will take our tally to six of such operational stores. In total we will take this expansion to around 50 stores of this size by the next calendar year. With this format we have started our franchising partnerships for the first time,” Jashani stated.

He further added, “This is the first pilot store in our retail planning which is around 400 sq.ft. Going forward we are looking at around 400-500 sq.ft. of this format. And we will continue with the Jashn flagship store expansion which will be around 1,200 sq.ft. each. Today, Jashn is present in best of malls in India in 44 cities with 64 brand outlets wherein we are looking forward to add another 10 which will take the tally of the flagship stores to 70.”

The brand has made its foray into the international arena with two stores in UAE; in Dubai & Abu Dhabi. They are now exploring markets in Singapore, Sri Lanka and Malay.

Jashn has also launched its men’s range which is housed in their new store. Commenting on this Jashnani said, “This is a pilot run for this range wherein we have kurtas, bandis and some bottom wear. We are looking at profiling this range as a high fashion niche collection.”

Jashn was founded in 2003. The brand creates couture, diffusion which is Indian in their sensibility, yet international in their appeal. It has developed a unique style of its own, reflecting the ancient traditions of Indian craftsmanship in a contemporary vocabulary.

From stunning lehenga-cholis, rich designer sarees, Trendy kurtis, salwar kameez, to wedding collection and an incredible range of fabrics, the classic Collection of its timeless and creative ensembles for the bride are versatile and aesthetically appealing.

The ensembles have a touch of cotton, georgette, chiffon, Intricate embroideries and gloriously rich Indian aesthetic and silk brocades enamored with everlasting grace and embellishments.

Over the years Jashn has created a profile of a fashion house that has taken classic Indian designs and creating contemporary silhouettes perfect for today’s fashion conscious divas. Whether it is party wear or chic fashion for the high profile cocktail circuit, the brand has it all.