Varun Beverages posts Rs 34 crore profit in September quarter

PepsiCo’s largest franchise bottler Varun Beverages on Monday reported over two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 33.7 crore for the September quarter, as per a report by news agency PTI.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 12.9 crore during the same period of the previous fiscal, Varun Beverages said in a regulatory filing.

The equity shares of the company were listed on Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange with effect from November 8, 2016.

The company said the results for the comparative periods presented have been restated to comply with Indian Accounting Standards to make them comparable.

Total income during the quarter stood at Rs 990.9 crore. It was Rs 1,055.7 crore in the July-September period last fiscal.

The company’s stock was trading 3.15 per cent up at Rs 524.15 apiece on BSE today.