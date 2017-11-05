How malls are taking carbon footprint reduction seriously

The world is going green. Companies, industries and even individuals are pursuing knowledge that can lead to environmentally friendly lifestyles. The green movement is no longer a fad, but a reality. Faced with the alarming prospect that the Earth will begin to run out of natural resources that are imperative for mankind to survive, people are switching to eco-friendly practices. Firms are taking ecologically responsible decisions, which can help protect the environment, and sustain natural resources for current and

future generations. For many malls, the focus has shifted to green building. We give you an insight into what exactly is green building, why mall developers need to go green, and what will the goals of these sustainable malls be.

From energy-efficient fittings to architecture that reduces the need for high air-conditioning, many malls are leading the way in environment friendly designs.