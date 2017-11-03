Home International News Samsung promotes executives following leadership reshuffle

Samsung promotes executives following leadership reshuffle

Following the appointment of its major business division heads, on Thursday announced the promotion of some of its key executives.

Yoon Boo-keun, former head of the consumer electronics business, was also promoted to vice chairman for Samsung's corporate relations matters

Samsung said that while the three former business division heads will not be involved in business management, they will still “leverage their knowledge and insight” to advise the current managerial team, Yonhap news agency reported.

It promoted , former head of the chip division, to become the chairman of Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology.

, former head of the consumer electronics business, was also promoted to vice chairman for Samsung’s corporate relations matters.

, who headed the mobile arm of the tech giant, was appointed the vice chairman for the company’s human resources development.

“As previously stated, they will leave the Board of Directors as of March 2018,” Samsung was quoted as saying.

Earlier this week, Samsung named next generation leaders for its chip, mobile and consumer electronics divisions.

The company named President to head the device solutions division. President was named to head consumer electronics, while President was tapped as the new head of the IT and mobile division.

The reshuffle came amid a major leadership crisis after , who had been the de facto chief of Samsung, was imprisoned in February for his connection to a scandal that led to the impeachment of former President . He was slapped with a five-year jail term in August.

