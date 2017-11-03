How online pharmacies have changed the face of healthcare industry

This is the age of digitisation, and its evidence is all around us. From shopping and learning to teaching and even marrying, you can do it all in the digital world of internet. This wave of the internet has also lashed on the shores of the pharmaceutical industry. For instance, 1mg.com— an online pharmacy, India—has come to the fore with its exceptional services and products offering multiple benefits to the customers. Today, such online medical stores have changed the face of the healthcare industry with their unique and customer-centric approach.

If you are one of those people who are not much aware of the changes that online pharmacy has brought in the healthcare industry, then we advise you to read ahead and know more!

Just as online shopping has gained an immense success, online selling of medicines is also establishing its foundation in the digital arena. These pharmacies abide by The Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 as per the law of India and that is why they are not facing much trouble in expanding their customer reach.

Now, to know the secret behind the exponential growth of online pharmacies, it is best first to determine the benefits that online medical stores have bestowed upon their customers as well as their clients.

Convenience

Buying medicines online is very convenient as you can get any of the medicine easily without having to go anywhere. It is very beneficial for the patients who are not in a condition to travel to a pharmacy.

All Medicines at One Place

Customers can buy any medicine from a range of medications with just a few clicks. This helps the customers in getting all their medicines at one place while saving the time they could have spent in going from one to another medical store to find different medicines.

Data Records

As opposed to the real-time medicine buying from the medical stores, online medicine buying gives you the advantage of tracking the medicine you have purchased. Apart from that, such data records can also reduce the chances of drug abuse and self-medication.

Consultation from the Experts

Online medical stores like 1mg.com provide consultations from qualified doctors. So, it becomes easy to get a consultation from the experts online and choose the prescription accordingly.

Lab Tests and Doctors’ Appointments

In addition to offering pharmaceutical products, such online pharmacies also offer services such as booking an appointment with doctors and getting a test done at home through free home sample pickup. The former helps in booking an appointment with any of the registered doctors in your area through the website. The latter helps you to get your diagnostic tests done at home. You just have to request a home sample pickup. Online reports of such tests will be available on the website. In case you are opting for tests that need high-end equipment’s, then you can book an appointment with your nearby diagnostic centre according to your choice.

Save Money

One of the most important benefits of online pharmacies is that you can also save your money while buying the medicines. Online pharmacies have come up with various discounts and deals on the medications that cope with the financial burden a patient may have. This way online medical stores are also becoming a sought-after place for medicines’ shopping.

Discreet Services

There are many patients who are not comfortable enough to share their prescription related to conditions such as hair loss, STD’s or any other sexual health issues. This is where another vital advantage of online pharmacy comes into play. From booking the medicines to getting the delivery, online pharmacies follow a discreet process keeping the details of their customers confidential.

All these benefits and advantages are helping online pharmacy in changing the face of the healthcare industry in India. Now, it is the time that you too become a part of this revolutionary transformation and enjoy the lucrative services of such online pharmacies.