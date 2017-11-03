Katrina to endorse ‘Redmi Y series’ in India

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi on Thursday appointed actress Katrina Kaif as product endorser for its new ‘Redmi Y series’ in India.

The company also launched new smartphones — ‘Redmi Y1 Lite’ at Rs 6,999 and ‘Redmi Y1’ at Rs 8,999 — as part of the series.

“We are excited to have Katrina as our product endorser for the ‘Redmi Y series’. Katrina is one of those individuals who works extremely hard to complement each and every situation she is a part of,” said Vice President and Managing Director, Xiaomi, Manu Jain in a statement.

“I am pleased to be endorsing a product series which has been designed to enhance everyday routine and complement everyone’s lifestyle, as I personally believe in that philosophy,” said Kaif.