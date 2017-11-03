Gionee Global Sales Director Chang to lead India operations

David Chang, Global Sales Director for Gionee Communication Equipment Co Ltd, will now lead the India operations for the brand, the company said on Thursday.

With its retail presence in over 42,000 stores and having 600 exclusive service centres, the brand targets to become one of the top five smartphones in the country.

“As part of our global marketing strategy, India ranks number one and the success witnessed in a span of last five years has given us immense optimism to further invest and expand our presence in the market,” Chang said.

In his new role, Chang will drive the overall operations and reinforce the brand positioning in the country, with emphasis on retail expansion, sales volumes and after sales establishing the connect with customers.

Gionee established its operations in India in 2012.

The company has a customer base of 1.25 crore in India with over 6 per cent market share.