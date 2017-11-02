Luxury Diamond jewellery brand Nirav Modi launches its second boutique in NCR

Luxury diamond jewelry brand Nirav Modi has launched its second boutique in NCR. With the launch of the boutique, Nirav Modi now houses three exquisite boutiques across India: two in New Delhi and one in Mumbai, with an upcoming one in Bengaluru. The brand entered the city with its first flagship boutique at Defence Colony, New Delhi in 2014.

Designed by Atelier Marika Chaumet, the highly-acclaimed French luxury interior design specialist, the 1,600+ sq. ft. boutique is nestled in the heart of DLF Emporio’s Chanakya. The new mall, at one of the most luxurious destinations, is the city’s most coveted retail space, offering its patrons a world-class shopping and gourmet experience, among the best luxury brands.

The new outlet will showcase a full selection of exquisite Nirav Modi designs, including a wide range of jewels from their iconic Jasmine Collection, Embrace Bangles, high jewels which were recently launched at the La Biennale, Paris, and the new bridal Sakura collection.

Speaking on the occasion, Founder and Creative Director, Nirav Modi says, “Delhi is home to high-end luxury labels catering to the city’s elite shoppers who are seeking opulent experiences. It remains a meaningful city to me, as the very first Nirav Modi boutique was opened here. Expanding our retail presence in Delhi gives us an opportunity to extend our collection to the discerning shopper who explores luxury with cultivated sophistication.”

Modi further added, “Since Delhi is also the hub of the Indian wedding market, we are happy to open our second store in the city that showcases potential and eagerness to experiment and innovate with luxury.”

The Chanakya boutique is the latest entrant in the brand’s pan-India and international retail expansion in New York, Las Vegas, Honolulu, London, Macau, Hong Kong, Singapore and Beijing.