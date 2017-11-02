Jubilant FoodWorks to create digital team; Anand Thakur joins as Chief Digital Officer

Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd., the largest QSR operator in the country and the market leader in the pizza segment, has announced the creation of a new digital team to spearhead the technology and digital thrust of the company, to be headed by Anand Thakur as its Chief Digital Officer.

Speaking on the announcement CEO, Jubilant FoodWorks Limited, Pratik Pota said, “Earlier this year, we had unveiled our strategy for growth, as part of which we had identified digital transformation as a key pillar. Pursuant to this, we are creating a full-fledged digital team that will look at improving our customer experience through upgrading our digital assets, driving data analytics, improving our store technology and strengthening our digital marketing. I am delighted to announce that Anand Thakur will be joining us and leading this exciting growth agenda. Thaakur comes with a wealth of experience in digital and technology across different organizations. We are confident that he will be instrumental in helping us build a digital organisation which is agile and capable of delivering a smooth and seamless customer experience across all access points.”

The newly appointed Chief Digital Officer, Anand Thakur said, “I am thrilled to join an iconic company like Jubilant. The Domino’s brand has redefined the use of technology in the business of food delivery and with an interesting road ahead, I am excited to be part of its transformational journey.”

Currently, Thakur is Chief Technology Officer with Koovs.com, an e-commerce platform and is also an ex-entrepreneur and a computer scientist with over 14 years of experience. He will be joining Jubilant FoodWorks Limited soon. Anand’s areas of expertise lie in e-commerce, application design and architecture, managing start-ups, software development and product management among others. He has previously worked with brands such as Lenskart, Adobe, Perot System and Infosys. He also had a brief stint as an entrepreneur with his venture EasyRation.