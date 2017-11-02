Walmart launches Fulfillment Center in Mumbai

With in a few months after signing the MoU with the Government of Maharashtra, Walmart India on Wednesday launched its Cash & Carry business in Mumbai with the mission of enabling small businesses prosper.

This one-of-its-kind FC will enable kiranas, resellers and other businesses in Mumbai and neighboring areas through B2B e-commerce platform to get access to a wide and exciting assortment of merchandise relevant to them without stepping out of their stores.

The FC will contribute to the State and local economy by creating over 1,500 direct and indirect local jobs, developing SME suppliers, enhancing women’s economic empowerment and empowering local communities.

With this, Walmart India brings the unique propositions of wide range of quality merchandise, local assortment, unique shopping options, state of the art door-step delivery and convenient payment solutions to its members in Mumbai.

While announcing the launch of this FC few months back, President & CEO of Walmart India, Krish Iyer said, “This FC has been curated keeping in mind the finer nuances of convenience of small resellers, kiranas and other businesses – choice, value and service that they expect – great quality and competitively priced merchandise, doorstep delivery and easy payment solutions.”