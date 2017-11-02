ITC launches new brand Farmland; forays into fresh fruits, vegetables segment

FMCG major ITC has introduced a new brand, Farmland, marking its foray into the fresh fruits and vegetables segment.

According to a PTI report: The company today introduced four variants of potatoes, which will be available in Delhi from this week, and soon introduce them in other metro markets.

Besides, the company will introduce apples by the next quarter under the new Farmland brand.

“We are introducing potatoes in Delhi. It would be available in seven metros in the next 12 months,” said ITC Group Head Agri Business and IT, S Sivakumar was quoted by PTI as saying.

Farmland potatoes will be sold through neighbourhood stores, organised retail and e-commerce platforms.

In the first phase, the company will target metro markets and its products will be sold at 10-15 per cent premium over local prices.

“The total potato market in India is valued around Rs 70,000 crore in which consumption from the metro markets is around Rs 5,000 crore,” he was further quoted by PTI as saying.

The four introductory Farmland potatoes are of naturally low sugar potatoes, potatoes with natural antioxidants, baby potatoes for special dishes and French fry potatoes.