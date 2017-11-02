Future Lifestyle Fashion Q2 net rises 3.23 pc to Rs 30.28 crore

Future Lifestyle Fashion Ltd (FLFL), part of Kishore Biyani-led Future Group, has reported a 3.23 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 30.28 crore for the quarter ending September 30.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 29.33 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

FLFL’s total income from operations was up 9.65 per cent at Rs 1,123.71 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 1,024.77 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, FLFL said in a BSE filing.

Revenue of the company increased around 10 per cent in the quarter under review to Rs 1117.80 crore. The company posted a revenue of Rs 1,019.34 crore in the second quarter of last financial year.

The company reported a jump of 18.5 per cent in earning before interest, depreciation and tax (EBIDT) to Rs 109.92 crore as compared to Rs 92.72 crore a year earlier.