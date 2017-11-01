Vilas V. Gharat, President, The Textile Association

Vilas Gharat is a son of Ex. Indian Army Officer. He is a Textile Engineer and did his Diploma in Industrial Management from VJTI, Mumbai.

He started his career with Thackersey Group as a Spinning Master and then worked with Chawgule Textiles at Goa. He then worked with Tata and Finlay Mills as a Manager. He then joined MSTC as a General Manager and also worked with Birla’s in Indonesia, Bhojsons in Nigeria as CEO. He had privilege of working at a very senior positions in corporates like S. Kumar’s as a President and Morarjee Brembana Ltd., as a Sr. President. He was also Technical & Commercial Advisor in J. K. Cotton Mills, Kanpur and Business Consultant for Oswal Hammerle which is a joint venture project of Oswal Group and F.M. Hammerle (Austria).

Vilas Gharat has an experience in restructuring and transformation of large textile units. His specializations includes:

— Change Management, Business Development and Project Management.

— Project Management, Business Development

— Supply Chain Management

— Resource allocation

— Process Reengineering

— Change management, Production and Business

— Planning function

— Training and Mentoring CEO’s

Vilas Gharat has a vast experience of 40 years in manufacturing function in all composite sectors of textile industry. He is the recipient of Awards like Best GM in MSTC, Gold Medal in Energy Conservation, Best Vendors Awards from Johnson & Johnson and FTAfrom The Textile Association (India).

He is presently a Managing Director of Gharat & Associates which provides world class Technical, HRD, Quality, Solutions and Consulting Services.

He is also a Group Advisor for S. Kumars Pvt. Ltd. and Executive Director of Suvin Advisors Pvt. Ltd.

Gharat is now the President of The Textile Association (India), Mumbai Unit for the term 2017-2019.