Burberry’s CEO Chirstopher Bailey quits

Burberry is set for a radical fashion makeover after announcing that its long-serving creative designer, Christopher Bailey, is leaving after 17 years with the luxury brand.

The British fashion house revealed that Bailey will step down next March from the board but will continue to provide ‘full support’ to Burberry’s team, which includes new boss Marco Gobetti, until the end of 2018.

Bailey had once served as both chief executive and chief creative officer – a unique dual role in the industry. He had championed the use of the digital marketplace, embracing the new medium with innovations like allowing shoppers to immediately buy online what they see on the catwalk during a fashion show.

But the luxury retailer had struggled in recent years to reinvigorate sales in key markets in Asia.