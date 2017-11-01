FreshMenu launches its first offline experience centre

FreshMenu.com has announced the launch of their first experience centre at the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru.

The store is spread over 3,000 sq.ft. with a seating capacity of 75 and offers freshly prepared world cuisine meals. Catering to people on the go, the outlet will serve as a touchpoint for the existing customers and help serve good food to all the travelers.

The store captures the essence of FreshMenu as a unique dine-in and takeaway experience. The counter and lighting are inspired by FreshMenu’s promise of farm fresh ingredients. The dining area has been designed as an escape from the bustle of the airport to a fresh, vibrant space.

Commenting on the launch, Founder & CEO, FreshMenu.com, Rashmi Daga said, “Customer satisfaction has always been the main focus and we are happy to take the next step in bringing the incredible food experience with our first experiential store. Bengaluru International Airport was the first choice as it is the perfect platform to serve good global food and provide the FreshMenu experience to people who are always on the move. We are in constant look out to offer the best to our consumers and this is an exciting step towards the same”.