Gulabs partners with Madras Coffee House

Gulabs, the makers of tasty and delectable hand-crafted Indian snacks, has partnered with filter coffee specialists Madras Coffee House.

Gulabs is the first Rajasthani snack brand to enter Madras Coffee House’s menu. Each package priced at Rs 30 contains two pieces of crunchy handmade Moongadi Khakhras and is also vaccum packed to maintain freshness and shelf life. They are available across 25 select outlets of Madras Coffee House in Chennai and Delhi.

Commenting on the partnership with Madras Coffee House, VP – Sales and Marketing of Gulabs, Ruchika Gupta said, “Gulabs has been playing a major role in enabling Chennaites relish Rajasthani snacks which are made from 100+ years old recipes. Partnering with Madras Coffee House is a strategic move, to be accessible to more consumers, via multiple locations including the airport outlets in a go. We have specially packaged Moongadi Khakhras for Madras Coffee House, and it is available as pack of 2 pieces.”

General Manager of Madras Coffee House, K Kannan elaborates, “We are excited to partner with Gulabs and provide a new, different and innovative snack companion to coffee because of its dash of spiciness. At Madras Coffee House, we strive to provide the best of snacking products to the consumers which can be picked on the go. An interesting fact here also is, this is our first Rajasthani snack item tie-up.”