Growth of user-generated content in emerging markets Indiaretailing Bureau - Internet growth worldwide had been like the bamboo shoot for the last two decades. Growing fast, often faster than the GDP growth of the country. Now, more than 50% of the world’s population has access to the internet, and...

Tata Global Beverages announces pilot launch of tea cafe Indiaretailing Bureau - Tata Global Beverages, the world's second largest tea company, has announced the pilot launch of its first tea cafe 'Tata Cha'. With this launch, the company said it was evaluating the out of home beverage space in the country."It...

9 fashion brands launched in 2017 Gurbir Singh Gulati - The Indian fashion industry has shown a positive year for the welcoming some new domestic, celebrity led and international brand launches in the country. Here's the list of some of the fashion brand debuted in the year 2017. NUSHBollywood actress...

Indian consumers love to share data for better brand experience IANS - When it comes to better brand experience, consumers are willing to share personal information to help firms deliver superior service, a survey said on Tuesday.According to e-commerce and product content management software provider SAP Hybris, 92 per cent of...

Vilas V. Gharat, President, The Textile Association Indiaretailing Bureau - Vilas Gharat is a son of Ex. Indian Army Officer. He is a Textile Engineer and did his Diploma in Industrial Management from VJTI, Mumbai.He started his career with Thackersey Group as a Spinning Master and then worked with...

Diwali was dim for fashion industry reeling under demonetization, GST IANS - Style, it would appear, never goes out of fashion. But the passion to spend on designer clothes and accessories took a beating in the past year, ever since the Narendra Modi Government implemented the demonetization policy. The introduction of...

Campus Shoes to go undergo major rebranding drive Indiaretailing Bureau - In accordance with its evolving position in the marketplace, fastest growing sports shoe brand Campus has announced a major rebranding drive, wherein the company will focus at various standard of excellence.According to a ANI report: Aiming for accelerated growth...

Dabur India’s Q2 standalone net profit up 5.5 per cent IANS - FMCG major Dabur India on Tuesday reported a 5.46 per cent rise in its standalone net profit for the second quarter (Q2) ended September 30.The company's standalone net profit for Q2 stood at Rs 283.41 crore as compared to...

Samsung names new executives for business divisions IANS - In line with steps to adopt new leadership amid the absence of heir apparent Lee Jae-yong, Samsung Electronics said on Tuesday that it has named new executives to head its business divisions.Samsung said Kim Ki-nam will head the device...

Toonz Retail expands presence in Nagpur; launches two new stores Indiaretailing Bureau - Expanding their retail presence in Maharashtra, Toonz Retail, the fastest homegrown retail chain for all the needs and occasions of kids from 0 to 12 years, has launched two new stores in Nagpur. With the launch of two new...

iPhone sales in China reach 11mn units IANS - Registering its best performance in China in two years, Apple's iPhone sales for the third quarter of 2017 hit 11 million units, up from eight million units sold during the third quarter last year."Apple's success in the third quarter...