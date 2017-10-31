Toonz Retail expands presence in Nagpur; launches two new stores

Expanding their retail presence in Maharashtra, Toonz Retail, the fastest homegrown retail chain for all the needs and occasions of kids from 0 to 12 years, has launched two new stores in Nagpur. With the launch of two new stores in Sadar and Dharampeth in Nagpur, the store count has gone to three stores in Nagpur.

The new stores are spread over an area of 1,500 sq. ft, offering a premium experience to the customers. Along with flagship brands WOWMOM, SUPERYOUNG and SUPERYOUNG CELEBRATIONS, Toonz store also present a complete range of exciting kids’ products including fashion, baby care, nursery, toys and school supplies among others.

Managing Director & CEO, Toonz Retail India Pvt. Ltd., Sharad Venkta said, “We are delighted to expand our presence in Nagpur and Maharashtra. Nagpur being the largest city in central India and the second capital of the state of Maharashtra is an important market for us and will play an integral role in the overall growth strategy of the company in Western India. This store will further help us strengthen our foothold in Maharashtra. Toonz store is committed to offer customers a delightful experience and high-quality customer service.”

With safety and quality being the top priority, Toonz Retail provides the best in apparels and other kids’ merchandise. In terms of kids’ apparel collection, Toonz is very much in line with the latest fashion, through their own apparel brands WOWMOM (0-3 years), SUPERYOUNG (3-12 years) and SUPERYOUNG CELEBRATIONS (party and ethnic wear 3-12 years).