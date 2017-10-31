Home International News Samsung names new executives for business divisions

Samsung names new executives for business divisions

By  
-
SHARE

In line with steps to adopt new leadership amid the absence of heir apparent Lee Jae-yong, said on Tuesday that it has named new executives to head its business divisions.

Samsung names new executives for business divisions
Kwon, Yoon and Shin will remain as members of the board until March

Samsung said Kim Ki-nam will head the device solutions division, which oversees the company’s chip business, Yonhap news agency reported.

Kim Hyun-suk was named to head the consumer electronics division while Koh Dong-jin was tapped as the new head of the IT and mobile division, the company was quoted as saying.

Samsung said it would maintain the current three co-CEO management structure.

The announcement came as Samsung’s CEO and Vice Chairman Kwon Oh-hyun, who also headed the chip business, offered to resign in October along with Yoon Boo-keun and Shin Jong-kyun, who headed the consumer electronics and mobile divisions respectively.

Kwon, Yoon and Shin will remain as members of the board until March.

Samsung said while Lee Sang-hoon would step down from the seat as the Chief Financial Officer, he was recommended to succeed Kwon as the Chairman of the board in March.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR