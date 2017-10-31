Flipkart enters into strategic online partnership with Decathlon

Flipkart, India’s largest e-commerce marketplace, and Decathlon, the world’s largest sporting goods company, has announced a strategic partnership to bring Decathlon’s entire selection of sports equipment, fitness products, clothing, footwear and accessories to Indian shoppers.

These products will be available at the same prices as the physical stores, only on the Flipkart platform. The partnership will also enable Decathlon to market to Flipkart’s wider 100 million+ customer base, including Tier II cities and towns across India.

Covering product listings in over 120 product categories (clothing, accessories, fitness equipment, sports goods, sports accessories, outdoor gear, and much more) from top brands including Quechua, Domyos, Kipsta, Btwin and Kalenji, Flipkart will offer products across a broad price range, starting Rs 99 to Rs 20,000, with serviceability to 10,000+ PIN codes in India. Over 30 sports lines are expected to go live by December of this year.

Commenting on the strategic partnership, Head – Flipkart Fashion, Rishi Vasudev said, “This is a milestone partnership where a sports retail giant like Decathlon has chosen Flipkart as its preferred partner to expand its reach to online Indian shoppers. We are confident that with this association will further cement Flipkart’s dominance as the most-preferred online destination for every sports & fitness enthusiast.”

“The sports & fitness industry in India is estimated to be worth US $1.8 billion, while the online penetration in the category is currently pegged at only 7 per cent. Flipkart, already being the market leader in the online Sports & Fitness wear and equipment category, has witnessed a 100 per cent YoY growth in the category. By now partnering with the world’s largest sporting goods company, we look forward to maintaining this growth momentum and our stronghold in this category” Rishi added further.