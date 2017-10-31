Campus Shoes to go undergo major rebranding drive

In accordance with its evolving position in the marketplace, fastest growing sports shoe brand Campus has announced a major rebranding drive, wherein the company will focus at various standard of excellence.

According to a ANI report: Aiming for accelerated growth and expansion, Campus has introduced a unique colour palette and design for its logo.

With emphasis on progressive and younger designs, the shoe brand eyes position as the best youthful, aspirational and performance-oriented brand.

Keeping the same in mind, it has introduced ‘Camptech’, which is a technology-based product line.

In order to connect with the youth, the company has chosen Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and upcoming actress Aisha Sharma as their brand ambassadors.

“With all the efforts and new strategies in place, in next few years, Campus will definitely establish itself as a modern, premium, youthful, vibrant and stellar shoe brand in the market that is backed by technology and encourages performance and active lifestyle of young India,” CEO, Campus Shoes, Nikhil Agarwal was quoted by ANI as saying.

However, capitalising on the new marketing campaign, the brand’s shoes will be made using superior breathable fabric and have reduced bending resistance and more slip resistance for a better performance.

They will come with high-rebound cushioning and also high-destiny shock-absorbing material for less ground impact.