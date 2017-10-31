Tea output up by 5.69 per cent in August

The country’s tea output is estimated to have increased by 5.69 per cent to 1.67 lakh tonnes in August this year as against 1.58 lakh tonnes in the year-ago period, according to the Tea Board.

According to a PTI report: Of the total production, North India contributed 1.48 lakh tonnes while output from southern states stood at about 19,820 tonnes during the month, as per the Board’s data.

Among key states, the output in Assam is estimated to have increased to 98,790 tonnes from 89,080 tonnes in the corresponding period last year.

However, production in West Bengal is estimated to have dropped slightly to 46,290 tonnes from 47,690 tonnes in the period under the review.

On an average, the country produces around 12 lakh tonnes of tea annually.