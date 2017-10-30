PVR Q2 profit declines 15.13 per cent to Rs 24.72 crore

Multiplex chain operator PVR has reported a 15.13 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 24.72 crore for the quarter ended September 30.

According to a PTI report: The company had posted a net profit of Rs 29.13 crore during the same period previous fiscal, PVR Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Total income during the quarter under review fell 0.31 per cent at Rs 559.52 crore as against Rs 561.30 crore in the July-September quarter last fiscal.

“For 20 years, we have worked ardently to take India to the movies with new and innovative offerings like gold class, director’s cut, plush recliners, IMAX, 4DX, playhouse, PXL, dolby atmos, VR lounge, Vkaao to add more layers of excitement and joy to the cinematic experience of our customers,” Chairman and Managing Director, PVR Ltd, Ajay Bijli was quoted by PTI as saying.

Revenue from movie exhibition during the period stood at Rs 532.19 crore compared to Rs 516.46 crore in the year ago period.

Box office revenues for the quarter were up by 7 per cent at Rs 299.3 crore on yearly basis, the company said. Advertising revenues rose by 10 per cent year-on-year to Rs 68.8 crore, it added

Total expenses during the period were Rs 520.23 crore as against Rs 517.30 crore in the same period of previous fiscal.

PVR currently operates a network of 600 screens spread over 131 properties in 51 cities across the country. The company intends to add approximately 65-70 screens in FY2017- 18.