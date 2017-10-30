Neeru’s opens first family store in Chennai

Neeru’s, a leading ethnic wear retailer is opening its first family store at Anna Nagar. The store will be inaugurated by actress Shruthi Hassan along with Neeru’s family. Alongwith Chennai, Neeru’s has also expanded its footprint in Kochi and Kanpur.

The store features an inviting and inspiring design which exudes the sophistication of the brand.

The store showcases Neeru’s extensive range of clothing which redefines and modernizes Indian attire for women. Right from innovative silk lehengas to stylish Banarasi sarees, suits, mix-and-match, accessories and the signature Neeru Kumar collection. The store also houses Little Neeru’s which is dedicated to children up to 14 years of age. Ranging from everyday ethnic wear to festive wear, the brand caters to a spectrum of discerning audiences with varied tastes and style.

Neeru’s has an exclusive 1,000 handpicked silk saree collection and is all set to revolutionize silk with a bouquet of ensembles from silk collection from Kanjeevaram, Banarasi, Uppadas, Pochampally, Coimbatore, Gadwal, Rajkot Patola and Pure Zari.

Apart from opening in Chennai, Neeru’s has also made its mark in MG Road Kochi and Lucknow.

The store also caters to the young fashion trends with an array of ethnic attires for the little ones. The kid’s collection is on par to the men and women’s collection when it comes to designs and style.

Stating the USP of the brand – Selling the latest and the best of Indian ethnic wear at a reasonable price tag, Director, Neeru’s, Avnish Kumar said, “We are delighted to open our first family store in Chennai and will be expanding our presence with three more stores, taking the count to five stores. Our aim is to serve the clothing demands right from everyday to D-day of the mass, thus our collection rejoices the finest craftsmanship and grandeur of luxurious fabrics with just perfect blend of traditional Indian finery with contemporary styles.”