Home Fashion Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail posts standalone net loss of Rs 10...

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail posts standalone net loss of Rs 10 cr loss for Q2

By  
-
SHARE

(ABFRL), formerly known as , today reported a standalone net loss of Rs 10 crore for the September quarter.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL), formerly known as Pantaloons Fashion
ABFRL's total income stood at Rs 1,811 crore during the quarter under review, down marginally, as against Rs 1,893 crore reported in the year-ago period

According to a PTI report: It had reported net profit of Rs 65 crore in the July- September quarter of last financial year, the company said in a BSE filing.

ABFRL’s total income stood at Rs 1,811 crore during the quarter under review, down marginally, as against Rs 1,893 crore reported in the year-ago period.

The company said the second quarter has been impacted by GST roll-out, transition issues and steep fall in consumer sentiment in July immediately post GST.

“Early end of season sale (EOSS) in June due to GST roll-out led to shift of part of second quarter sales to first quarter,” it added.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR