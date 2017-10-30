Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail posts standalone net loss of Rs 10 cr loss for Q2

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL), formerly known as Pantaloons Fashion, today reported a standalone net loss of Rs 10 crore for the September quarter.

According to a PTI report: It had reported net profit of Rs 65 crore in the July- September quarter of last financial year, the company said in a BSE filing.

ABFRL’s total income stood at Rs 1,811 crore during the quarter under review, down marginally, as against Rs 1,893 crore reported in the year-ago period.

The company said the second quarter has been impacted by GST roll-out, transition issues and steep fall in consumer sentiment in July immediately post GST.

“Early end of season sale (EOSS) in June due to GST roll-out led to shift of part of second quarter sales to first quarter,” it added.