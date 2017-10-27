Shoppers Stop reports Q2 net loss of Rs 21.80 crore

Retail chain Shoppers Stop has reported a standalone net loss of Rs 21.80 crore for the second quarter ended September 30 on account of lower sales and exceptional loss.

According to a PTI report: The company had posted a net profit of Rs 10.68 crore in July-September quarter a year ago.

Total income stood at Rs 843.65 crore during the quarter under review, down 12.30 per cent as against Rs 962.01 crore in the year-ago period, Shoppers Stop said in a BSE filing.

“Second quarter was relatively subdued owning to stock and supply challenges on account of GST implementation. However, teething issues have been resolved and we are well on track for a strong festive quarter,” Customer Care Associate and Managing Director, Shoppers Stop, Govind Shrikhande was quoted by PTI as saying.

Total expenses were down 12.79 per cent to Rs 824.15 crore as against Rs 945.03 crore earlier.

The company also reported exceptional loss of Rs 33.78 crore due to impairment in value of investments in its subsidiary HyperCity Retail.

Last month, Shoppers Stop announced sale of loss-making HyperCity to Future Retail for Rs 655 crore. The HyperCity, majority owned by Shoppers Stop, operates 19 large format premium stores in some key cities.

During the quarter, Shoppers Stop’s board approved issuance of 43.95 lakh equity shares of Rs 5 each at price of Rs 407.78 per piece to Amazon.com NV Investment Holdings LLC for Rs 179.25 crore on preferential basis.

Shoppers Stop also disposed its 40 per cent stake in the joint venture with Swiss major Nuance Group and exited from duty free airport stores.

“Our partnership with Amazon India…will be significant boost to our existing online play. Our exit from Nuance Group and HyperCity will further sharpen our focus on core departmental store business,” Shrikhande told PTI.

In a separate filing, the company said its independent director Gareth Thomas has resigned with effect from October 26.