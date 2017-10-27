Shoppers Stop celebrates 26 fashionable years

Fashion retailer Shoppers Stop celebrates its 26th anniversary on Friday. And to celebrate this occasion, Shoppers Stop will give customers the chance to personalize and customize select products purchased. The brand will also be organising styling workshops, in-person make-up tutorials, makeovers and a host of exciting offers and giveaways all through the week starting October 27 till November 12.

Launched in 1991, the country’s leading fashion retailer introduced the Indian consumer to a world-class shopping experience from its flagship store in Andheri (Mumbai).

Over the years, Shoppers Stop has made many breakthroughs in the Indian fashion retail industry. Some of the driving factors behind its success are its strong loyalty base, superior brand assortment of nearly 400+ Indian and international brands, exclusive brand partnerships (Rheson, Wrogn, RS By Rocky Star, Femina Flaunt, Love Genration, Desigual), unparalleled customer service and iconic private brands (Stop, Life, Haute Curry, Kashish and Vettorio Fratini).

Today, Shoppers Stop has 80 stores across India, as well as an online store and mobile app.