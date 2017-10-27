Home Fashion Shoppers Stop celebrates 26 fashionable years

Shoppers Stop celebrates 26 fashionable years

Fashion retailer Shoppers celebrates its 26th anniversary on Friday. And to celebrate this occasion, Shoppers will give customers the chance to personalize and customize select products purchased. The brand will also be organising styling workshops, in-person make-up tutorials, makeovers and a host of exciting offers and giveaways all through the week starting October 27 till November 12.

Launched in 1991, the country’s leading fashion retailer introduced the Indian consumer to a world-class shopping experience from its flagship store in Andheri (Mumbai).

Over the years, has made many breakthroughs in the Indian fashion retail industry. Some of the driving factors behind its success are its strong loyalty base, superior brand assortment of nearly 400+ Indian and international brands, exclusive brand partnerships (Rheson, , , , , ), unparalleled customer service and iconic private brands (Stop, , , and ).

Today, Shoppers Stop has 80 stores across India, as well as an online store and mobile app.

