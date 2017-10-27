Lux Industries looks to expand exports through foreign tie-ups

Innerwear maker Lux Industries, which exports leading brands like Polo and Byford, is scouting around to expand its export portfolio.

The company, which has set up German knitting, Italian cutting and Japanese stitching machinery at its Dankuni plant here, wants to leverage its additional capacity to tie up ‘licence manufacturing’ agreements with global brands, according to a top company official.

“We are leveraging this plant for exports. We have a licence from the UK based brand Byford and South African based brand Polo for manufacturing their products. We are in search of more foreign brands to get licence for manufacturing and exporting to them,” Senior Vice President Saket Todi told visiting journalist.

The company has consolidated its manufacturing units across Kolkata and surrounding areas into the integrated Dankuni plant to reduce overheads.

The innerwear major has 11 manufacturing facilities across Ludhiana, Tirupur, Delhi, Ghaziabad and Dankuni with a total capacity of 14 lakh pieces a day.

“Our production capacity has increased by five lakh pieces per day leading improved margins,” he said.

The other Senior Vice President of the company, Udit Todi, said its yearly exports turnover stood at about Rs 110 crore and is growing. “We are experiencing good demand for our own brands in the exports market. Lux brands constitute about 65 per cent of export revenue while the rest is from licenced brands,” he said, adding that the firm was exporting to more than 140 countries.

He said they had used technology and automation like computer aided design and auto cutters to reduce the rejection rate and improve quality.