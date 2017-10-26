Shitanshu Jhunjhunwala, Director, Turtle Limited

Shitanshu Jhunjhunwala is the younger lead behind the exceptional success and growth of the organization. A youthful, go getter and versatile personality who looks for excellence in every aspect of life.

A supply chain engineer from Georgia Institute of Technology, USA, Shitanshu Jhunjhunwalla, has been one of the key players in developing an orthodox manufacturing company into a lifestyle retail brand in India.

As a Director in Turtle Limited, he has been meticulously contributing towards the growth and success of the organization. He joined Turtle in 2009 and since then the company under his leadership, has been growing with a youthful vibrancy.

His wealth of experience, global exposure, business acumen and an in-depth understanding of the market scenario has signifi cantly contributed to the growth and established it as a leading player in this segment.