Shanky Kumar, Director, Ellemora

Shanky Kumar is a Director at Ellemora, a Bareilly based women’s online shopping portal.

Kumar, an MBA graduate from MIT School of business has hands on experience in the real estate segment. Having worked with his father in their family owned business, Kumar was responsible for the launch and completion of 15 projects in the real estate sector.

Kumar has a tenacity of striving towards perfection and believes in maintaining a strong customer relationship. With the launch of Ellemora,

Kumar believes in changing the trends in the fashion industry by setting up new standards in the category of clothing by offering premium and exclusively designed apparels and accessories at a great price.