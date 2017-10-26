Lavanya Nalli, Vice Chairman, Nalli Group of Companies

Lavanya Nalli is a Harvard and McKinsey Alumni. She started her career with the Nalli Group – a US $100 million national retail chain – focusing on new business developments and growth opportunities, retail store operations, and private-label.

She launched a sub-brand that penetrated untapped markets, and incubated a venture that empowered artisanal communities by bringing design-led products to market. During her tenure, Nalli doubled its revenues, and expanded from 14 to 21 stores.

She graduated from Harvard Business School with an MBA in 2011, and worked at McKinsey & Company (Chicago) advising CXOs of Fortune 500 companies on issues ranging from top-line growth and profit improvement initiatives, change management programs and multi-channel strategy.