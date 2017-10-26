Kamal Gupta, MD, Brand Folio

Kamal Gupta is the MD of Brand Folio. At Brand Folio, he is responsible for successfully implementing company’s policy in India, developing strategic plans for Indian market, building and maintaining an effective management team in India and assuming full accountability for the board for all company operations in India.

Prior to this, he has worked with brands like Sun and Sand Sports, Carlton Shoes, Lilliput Kidswear Limited, Puma Sports, Nike India and Woodland.

He is an innovative thinker with broad-based expertise in operations and business development. He has proven ability to quickly analyze key business drivers and develop strategies to grow bottom-line.

He is known for his ability to envision and create successful outcomes in complex situations. He has a diverse industry and functional expertise with a tenacious commitment to drive sales, profit and market share growth.

His areas of excellence include – retail, wholesale, key account management, brand launch, brand positioning, new market penetration, marketing, redesigning business process, negotiating and closing deals, growing revenue and profit, managing budgets and P&L and create winning business plans.

He has done his MBA in marketing from University of Pune.