Jitendra Chauhan, Chief Executive Officer and Country Head, INALSA India

Jitendra Chauhan is CEO and Country Head of INALSA India; a subsidiary of Spain based Taurus Group, one of the most popular brands in Europe with its innovative product range of appliances. He has a rich experience in handling business, manufacturing and corporate for international brands in luxury, leisure wear and consumers goods sectors.

Chauhan started his career in 1994 with first foreign luxury leisure wear brand in India, Lacoste. During his stint with Lacoste India, he worked on various senior positions including Head of Finance and Corporate Planning and Head of Manufacturing. He was also a member of core team who launched coffee chain ‘Barista’ in India. In 2001, he was transferred to INALSA and within two years as a Head of Finance and Commercial, he brought back company’s weak profits and operations on track.

In 2004, Spanish based Taurus Group acquired INALSA from Turner Morison Group and Chauhan was selected as a CEO and asked to head India operations. Today under his visionary leadership, INALSA has become a leading name in home appliances category and is a profit making and respectable professional managed company. As the CEO and Country Head of INALSA, he oversees day to day operations of company with the help of functional heads of different departments.

He is known as an effective communicator, team leader, and combines flexible and detail oriented attitude with the ability to interact effectively. He possesses the valued credibility and personal integrity that leave lasting impressions with decision makers, motivate employees while creating loyalty in the organization.

Chauhan holds a B.Com (Honours) degree from Delhi University and is an associate Member of Cost of Management Accountants (CMA) of India since 1992.