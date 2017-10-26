Amit Burman, Vice Chairman, Dabur India Ltd and Chairman, Lite Bite Foods Pvt Ltd

Amit Burman is a leading name in the business community in India and a member of the Burman family, promoter of India’s leading consumer products maker Dabur India Ltd.

Dabur India Limited is the fourth largest FMCG Company in India with revenues of over US $1.2 billion and market capitalisation of over US $5 billion. Dabur’s products have a huge presence in the overseas markets and are today available in over 100 countries across the globe.

Burman is the Vice-Chairman of Dabur India Ltd has been involved with giving strategic direction to this FMCG behemoth. He was the driving force behind Dabur entering the food business with the launch of India’s first packaged juice brand Réal. Today, Réal is the market leader in packaged fruit juices in India.

He is also today India’s largest restaurateur having set up a food retailing venture Lite Bite Foods, which today has a network of over 100 restaurants across the globe. This venture manages food courts at leading malls, besides operating Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs) and casual dining outlets at a wide range of locations. With a host of business ventures in the food sector, Burman is also known as India’s first serial Food Entrepreneur.

A shrewd businessman with his heart at the right place, Burman has also been involved with several philanthropic and CSR initiatives, both through Dabur and also in his personal capacity.

Over the years, Burman has been honoured with several prestigious awards for his outstanding professional work and exemplary leadership. He was honoured with the Asia Retail Congress ‘Young Retail Achiever of the Year’ award for his contribution towards the food retail industry in India. He was also awarded the prestigious Golden Spoon Award for the ‘Most Admired Food Professional of the Year’ in the Food & Beverage sector. Mr. Burman was also conferred the Columbia SABA Young Leader Award by the Columbia Business School’s South Asia Business Association (SABA).

Burman is a Director on the Board for several Companies, including Dabur India Ltd, Micromax and PVR. He has been regularly featured in media articles across the globe.