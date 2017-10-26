allAyurveda.com appoints Sandeep Bali as its new CEO

allAyurveda.com, a comprehensive health portal providing holistic solutions towards natural living, appointed Sandeep Bali as their new CEO.

Being an important member of the leadership team, Bali will play a key role in building allAyurveda.com as the world’s largest comprehensive and holistic natural health portal. Backed by the Baidyanath Group (Kolkata), allAyurveda.com was an early entrant in delivering health and wellness solutions online to consumers in India and the USA. Since its inception in 1998, allAyurveda.com has expanded itself from being just an Ayurvedic products e-retailer and content platform to provider of personalised online consultations by qualified Ayurvedic doctors and widening its range of brands to provide a holistic solution for natural health and living.

Commenting on the appointment, Director allAyurveda.com and President, Shree Baidyanath Ayurveda Bhawan Pvt. Ltd., Ameve Sharma said, “We are delighted to appoint Sandeep Bali as the new CEO of allAyurveda.com. Sandeep brings with him sound experience of founding new age organisations and a rich technology background; that will benefit us in employing leading edge technologies to make natural living habits more accessible and adaptable by a wider audience. We look to Sandeep to spearhead the global expansion of allAyurveda.com as well as establish the local business of the health portal.”

CEO, allAyurveda.com, Sandeep Bali said, “Ayurveda and natural living lifestyle is gaining worldwide consciousness and hence it does not come as a surprise to see a sudden and marked increase in the number of new AYUSH brand launches in the FMCG space. At allAyurveda.com, we aim to not only make natural wellness accessible across every nook and corner of India and the world, but also provide a holistic solution online, which includes expert advice, doctor consultations, a vast variety of products and curated content. To begin with, we are refreshing the UI of the present portal and expanding product categories so as to provide our customers with more brand and product options in India.”

Prior to joining allAyurveda.com, Bali was the Co-founder and Director of WorkTNC wherein he looked into the product development, marketing and investor relations of the company. Presently, Sandeep is still involved with WorkTNC in an advisory role. Over the past 13 years Sandeep has worked with companies like Foxymoron, CouponDunia, Kalaari-funded Embibe, Flightnetwork.com and Euromoney wherein he was responsible for digital marketing planning and strategy, research and development, acquisition, content marketing and business operations management.

Bali has always been inclined towards technology from a young age and is an avid student of marketing, and psychology, having interests in technology and the humanities. Sandeep is currently pursuing a Startup Leadership Program and was also part of Y Combinator Startup School 2017.