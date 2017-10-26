Tata Starbucks reaffirms growth in India

Tata Starbucks Private Limited, the 50/50 joint venture between Starbucks Coffee Company and Tata Global Beverages Limited, celebrated the opening of its 100th store located in Mumbai and its five-year anniversary in India with a series of strategic initiatives that reaffirm its long-term commitment to the market.

“Starbucks and Tata have hit a century partnership in India with the opening of a hundred stores. As we continue on our journey with Tata, a company that shares the same values and vision for growth, we remain committed to earning the trust and respect of our Indian customers through the unparalleled Starbucks Experience,” said Group President, Starbucks International and Channel Development, John Culver.

Culver further added, “At the core of this experience are our Indian partners, who proudly represent the more than 330,000 Starbucks partners around the world, and through their dedication and passion have created a strong foundation for Starbucks as we expand to new cities across India in the years to come.”

As Tata Starbucks grows to serve more customers across the country, the company will open three stores in the historic city of Kolkata in early 2018, including a store at the iconic Park Mansion designed to reflect Starbucks coffee heritage. Starbucks stores will deliver signature handcrafted beverages, extensive food offerings and the distinct ‘Third Place’ in the city.

Pathways to Opportunities

As Tata Starbucks continues to grow, so does its commitment to be a positive force in contributing to the future success of Indians. The company expects to double the number of partners (employees) it employs to 3,000 over the next five years and, underscoring its commitment to be a progressive workplace, aims to boost the proportion of women in its workforce to 40 per cent by 2022, up from 25 per cent today. These build on existing initiatives to fulfill Tata Starbucks aspiration to be the employer of choice, with industry-leading benefits such as the five-day work schedule, a first-of-its-kind program introduced in 2016.

“Our success is defined by our incredible partners who take pride in serving our customers with care and passion,” said Chief Executive Officer, Tata Starbucks, Sumitro Ghosh.

“Our aspiration, as we continue to grow, is to be the employer of choice in the market through the investments we make for our partners and by creating brighter opportunities for people across the country.”

The company will also continue to deepen its connections with the Indian community and leverage its scale to make a difference to local causes that matter most. Over the next five years, Tata Starbucks will train 3,000 young people who are facing barriers to employment through the Tata STRIVE program, the partnership which combines job skills training and Starbucks expertise in retail operations.

“Our journey with Starbucks has been gratifying and this is a remarkable moment for Tata Global Beverages and Starbucks,” said Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Tata Global Beverages, Ajoy Misra.

“We are proud of our shared sense of business values and focus on quality, and we are extremely optimistic about the continued growth opportunities in India.”

Celebrating 100th Starbucks Store in India

Located at Victoria Mills (Kamala Mills), one of Mumbai’s major commercial hubs, Tata Starbucks 100th store features a carved wood wall art that honors India’s coffee heritage. The store’s earthy colors and natural wood materials evoke a warm atmosphere that invites customers to relax and connect. The store is the first Starbucks in India to serve Starbucks® Nitro Cold Brew, a small-batch Cold Brew coffee steeped overnight and then infused with nitrogen for a naturally sweet flavour and velvety smooth mouthfeel. Takeaway bags at the 100th store are sourced from Srishti, an initiative that enables livelihood opportunities for young people with disabilities from the families of plantation workers.

To commemorate the opening of its 100th store, Tata Starbucks is introducing India’s first You Are Here – Mumbai – ceramic mugs. Inspired by distinct local landmarks such as the Gateway of India, Marine Drive, the Worli Sea Link, Flora Fountain, Taj Mahal Palace and featuring the iconic black and yellow Mumbai taxi, the design captures the spirit of the cosmopolitan metropolis.

In celebration of the 100th store opening and five-year market anniversary, Tata Starbucks is also introducing the Golden Sparkle Frappuccino® Blended Beverage at all stores in India from October 25 to November 6. The Golden Sparkle Frappuccino® is espresso blended with rich mocha sauce, topped with whipped cream and sprinkled with an elegant gold-sugar dusting. In honor of the milestone, on October 28 any Short or Tall-size beverage will be available for Rs 100 at all stores across India.

Starbucks entered India with the opening of its first store at Horniman Circle in Mumbai in 2012. Today, Starbucks stores are located across six cities: Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi and Bangalore.