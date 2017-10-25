KENT Alps Vs Honeywell Air Touch HAC35M1101G – Which One is Better?

A clean and healthy life is the right of every citizen. However, the air quality in most of the metro cities is getting worse each passing day. And, with Diwali approaching close, it’s imperative that one should already get all geared up to tackle those mornings when the sky is smoggy, and the air is as bad as smoking 100 cigarettes in a day. Though wearing a mask becomes necessary when the air outside is so bad, taking care of the air inside the house should also be a matter of concern. Today, all major healthcare brands like KENT have introduced superior quality air purifiers that effectively clean the air inside the house, thus making it healthy to breath. However, the problem is that choosing the right one is nothing less than a task. What’s the solution in this case? Simple, review the possible options well to bring home the best air purifier suited for your home.

To your rescue, today, we are discussing two major brands – KENT and Honeywell to help you have an informed choice. Take a look!

Features of KENT Alps Air Purifier

1. KENT Alps Air Purifier comes with state-of-the-art HEPA Technology that helps in providing clean and particle free air. HEPA is a mechanical filter that removes 99.97% of particles of size less than 0.3 microns in diameter from the air passed through it.

2. The activated carbon filter of KENT Alps Air Purifier removes odour to keep the room smelling fresh all the time. In addition, the inbuilt Ionizer also helps in improving the freshness in the air.

3. One of the most talked about features of KENT Alps is the Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) that is 400 m3/hr.

4. Intelligent air quality monitor and filter change indicator also make KENT Alps an excellent choice.

5. The low noise and silent operation let you and your family have a good night’s while breathing fresh and healthy air.

6. The child-lock technology and user-friendly design are other added features of this amazing device.

Features of Honeywell Air Touch HAC35M1101G

1. Honeywell Air Touch HAC35M1101G Air Purifier comes with a washable pre-filter that effectively removes hair, dust particles and animal dander. In addition, the pre-filter can be easily washed without any help from service engineers.

2. The visual indicator helps in keeping a tab on the air quality and lets the user know when the filter needs to be washed/replaced.

3. CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) – 300 m3/h.

4. The sleep mode reduces the noise and makes the room ready for a good night’s sleep.

5. Multi-layered purification ensures that your family is breathing fresh and healthy air all the time. Completely ‘Ozone Free’ Air Purifier.

6. The HEPA filter removes any microscopic pollutant and allergens above 0.3 microns including PM2.5 and pollens.

To Sum It Up!

Though both the products come packed with great features, the clear winner here is KENT Alps Air Purifier. The high CADR, child lock technology and weight make this air purifier an ideal choice for all homes. So, this Diwali, give your loved ones a healthy treat by bringing home KENT Alps Air Purifier.