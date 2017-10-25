Arvind Mills to invest Rs 400 cr in Jharkhand

Arvind Mills will invest Rs 400 crore in Jharkhand, providing employment to approximately 10,000 youths, especially women, a top company official said today.

Arvind Mills promoter Kulin Lalbhai met Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das, a release said.

The mill will become operational by November 30 this year, it said.

Welcoming the mill to the state, Das said the government is looking forward to creating two lakh new jobs in the state. The required land for the mill is being provided, the release said.

Kulin Lalbhai said that youths will be trained and given jobs by the largest fabric maker mill of the nation. He also appreciated the government s policy on textile and industry.

The chief minister said that women need not go out of the state for work as they will be employed in textile industry after training in the state.