John Lewis launches concierge style shopping experience

On Tuesday, John Lewis has launched a concierge-style shopping service as part of wider plans to reinvent its department stores. The initiative has been introduced at its new store in Oxford.

Around one fifth of the floor space of the new Oxford Store has been dedicated to 21 services and experiences including brand new services such as a free personal styling service for men, free technology training workshops to help customers get the most out of their purchases and learn about the very latest technology, as well as John Lewis’s first express Nail and Brow bar.

The 120,000 sq ft shop has dedicated one fifth of its floor space to services and experiences, including a new ‘experience desk’, which will be managed by John Lewis’ first brand experience manager.

The 322 staff recruited to work at the new shop have been given bespoke ‘theatre training’ by The Oxford Playhouse to teach them the art of outstanding service. They have been taught voice and body language skills used by actors to help them confidently deliver great customer service in their own authentic way. They will also trial a new uniform, created by John Lewis’ in-house fashion team.